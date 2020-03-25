NSP, LSO help Waverly teachers with 'We Miss You' parade

Dozens of Waverly elementary and middle school teachers were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office around town in a 'We Miss You' parade on Wednesday.

The teachers traveled in a caravan to see students from their schools. Teachers carried signs, wore costumes and shouted messages to their students from their cars.

"We miss them and they miss us," said Michelle Rezek the principal at Hamlow Elementary in Waverly. "I want to give a huge shout out to the State Patrol and LSO for making this happen. It was organized and it really flowed.

Teachers say its a great way to see their students while still continuing to social distance,