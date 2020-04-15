NSP Teams Up With Local Businesses to Develop PPE Solution

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has partnered with two Lincoln businesses to develop a product that could save thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment.

Kawasaki Motors and IntoMetal have helped NSP create an adapter that allows current gas masks to work with the different model of filter. And a 3D printer is able to be used to quickly produce the adapters.The adapters are already being distributed for use throughout the state.

The product will allow NSP troopers and investigators to use gas masks with reusable filters rather than N95 masks at crime scenes. Every NSP trooper and investigator has a gas mask, but filters for the current gas masks are in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troopers will not be wearing gas masks during regular patrols or on traffic stops.

NSP is also eager to share this design with any other law enforcement entities throughout the country that could potentially benefit from combining the MSA Millennium gas mask with the MSA 3-lug bayonet filter cartridges designed for the MSA Advantage 1000 mask. Any agency that would like to receive design specifications can find the design at the NSP website: https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/respirator-adapter-design

"This is tremendous work by our team and personnel from Kawasaki and IntoMetal," said Colonel Bolduc. "This project has the potential to save thousands of pieces of PPE, such as N95 masks and face shields. By reducing our need for those valuable resources, hopefully the limited

supplies can be diverted to medical workers and others working on the front lines against COVID-19."