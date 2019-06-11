The Nebraska State Patrol says this year it expects to investigate twice the amount of cyber tips it received last year.

NSP changes the way it investigates tech crimes. (Source: KOLN)

The tips come from social media platforms and the public and have to do with child enticement crimes.

It all has to do with NSP's restructuring of its Tech Crimes Division.

With the addition of lieutenants, sergeants and new investigators, it hopes to protect children throughout the state.

"Cyber crimes, cyber intrusion cases, we're focusing on child exploitation cases,” said Lt. Monty Lovelace.

The new members of the division will work with experts trained in computer forensics.

In the lab they are able to take digital evidence and do full forensic examinations.

"There are many people out there that utilize social media, and utilize social platforms to exploit children by taking pictures and video of them,” said Lovelace.

Another focus, has to do with cyber tips.

They come from social media platforms and the public.

Lovelace says last year alone, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent 912 tips to be investigated in Nebraska and so far this year it's on pace for 2000 tips.

"We can't leave any stone unturned when it comes to the safety and the welfare of a child,” said Lovelace. "Were working to make cases, and we have the personnel in place that are more than capable and competent to execute these warrants".

Lovelace says he wants to remind people if you see something, say something.

Even if you fear you're wrong.

"It is very likely that you could be wrong, but it is very likely you could be right and save someone's life,” said Lovelace.