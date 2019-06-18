NSP conducts surprise inspections on commercial vehicles in Lincoln

Nebraska State Patrol began its Metropolitan Aggressive Prevention Selective, or MAPS, in Lincoln today. It's a safety initiative with commercial motor vehicles that has been happening for the last 21 years. NSP said it's all about making Nebraska travel a little safer.

A NSP trooper inspects a commercial truck during a MAPS event

Earlier today NSP stopped 67 commercial vehicles at various stop points and throughout traffic enforcement. Its goal is to inspect those vehicles and make sure they are safe for road travel. The troopers check for things like valid identification, poor braking systems, bald tires, dim lights or anything else that can be a hazard on the road.

"All violations, if it is a part of our Nebraska law that allows us to write a ticket; today is the day. You're probably going to get a ticket for it," said Sergeant Mike Maytum of Nebraska State Patrol.

Of the 67 stops today, State Patrol found 207 federal violations in these commercial vehicles. Troopers issued $3,300 worth of citations and took 25 of those vehicles off of the road until those problems were fixed.

NSP said it is looking for what it calls "pre-accident conditions," or anything that can be dangerous on the road. It said it hopes that MAPS will educate drivers about regulations they need to follow and create a safer driving environment for all.

"That contact allows us to educate those drivers, those companies on what the regulations are and try to create a safer motor environment by keeping these large trucks operating safely," said Maytum.

MAPS will be happening across the state. NSP focuses on the places with the most amounts of accidents and works from there. Lancaster County was second on the list with 149 crashes in 2018. It's second to Douglas County.