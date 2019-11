Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of wearing seatbelts after a crash in AirPark late Wednesday night.

According to police, a car and pickup were involved in the crash at northwest 48th and west Huntington around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

NSP tweeted a photo of the crash, showing significant damage to the car involved. NSP added, "Accident in Lincoln... all drivers are okay thanks to wearing seatbelts!"