NSP encourages safe driving as traffic volume increases

Travelers are hitting the road in greater numbers as the state continues to move into a new phase of COVID-19 response. Most Nebraska counties are now in Phase III of reopening, as of Monday, June 22.

Nebraska State Troopers continue to report an increase in traffic throughout the state, which corresponds with figures reported by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The latest NDOT stats show that traffic volume increased last week to within 10 percent of the 2016-2018 average, up from 35% below previous years’ average in the week of April 12.

“People are traveling more as things open up,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “There are things we can all do to make sure we have a safe summer here in Nebraska: watch your speed, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, use caution in construction zones, follow traffic safely laws, and always buckle up.”

As traffic volume has increased, the rate of excessive speeding on Nebraska roads has somewhat decreased. In the past month (May 26 - June 25), troopers have cited 83 speeders for driving at 100 miles per hour or more. In the 30 days prior to that (April 26 - May 25), troopers cited 129 such excessive speeders. Even with the decrease, June 2020 has still had more citations for driving 100 miles per hour or more than any month in 2019.

Troopers will continue to patrol Nebraska roads throughout the summer months to enforce traffic laws and assist motorists in need of help. If you see a dangerous driver, or need assistance, call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.