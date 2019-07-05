NSP out in force for Fourth of July holiday weekend

Millions of Americans will be on the roads this weekend and the Nebraska State Patrol said they're working hard to ensure the safety of travelers.

Troopers will be pulling vehicles over for speeding, even if it's just a few miles over the limit. They say sometimes these stops can lead to finding drivers under the influence, which is one of the biggest problems they encounter during holiday travel, according to State Patrol.

The public can help them do their job by reporting anything suspicious activity they see while on the roads.

"If you see something like an impaired driver, road obstruction something like that, we can come out and take care of that problem," said Trooper Mike Mallery.

Distracted driving is another issue troopers are seeing out on the road. With the higher volume of traffic on the Interstate, State Patrol said it's even more important to put the phone down. If you are looking down at your phone, that few seconds can make a difference to your ability to respond to something ahead of you.

