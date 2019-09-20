NSP presents public service award for citizen save

On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc presented the Nebraska State Patrol Public Service Award to Pedro Gonzalez Jurado for an act that may have saved a woman’s life on September 11.

On September 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a female was standing on the Highway 63 Bridge over Interstate 80, at exit 420 near Greenwood in Cass County. Mr. Jurado and his work partner stopped their vehicle to speak with the woman.

As troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrived moments later, they found the woman standing on the wall overlooking I-80. Jurado and his colleague were there, still talking with her. As the trooper began speaking with the woman, she turned her attention toward the trooper and away from Jurado. He seized the opportunity, rushed forward, and pulled her to safety.

Troopers were then able to take the woman into custody and transport her to a safe location where she voluntarily entered emergency protective care.

“This was an incredible act by Mr. Jurado,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “He not only made the decision to stop and help, but also had a split-second reaction that may have prevented a tragedy. His entire family should be proud.”

The Nebraska State Patrol Public Service Award recognizes citizens who demonstrate significant accomplishment with regard to public safety.

“We want to remind anyone who feels they need help that there are people who care and are willing to be that help,” said Bolduc. “Pedro’s actions were a wonderful illustration of the compassion we see from Nebraskans every day.