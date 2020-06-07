NSP reports closure on I-80 eastbound

The Nebraska State Patrol reported on Sunday that I-80 eastbound is closed at MM 373 (Goehner) due to multiple crashes. Individuals are recommended to use another route for the time being.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that high winds are causing blowing dust & reduced visibility.

According to officials, winds are expected to remain high today. If you must travel this afternoon on open roadways, give yourself plenty of space & check http://511.nebraska.gov for updates on closures and detours.

