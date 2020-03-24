NSP rescues woman, arrests man for false imprisonment

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested an Iowa man following a report that a female was being held against her will in a vehicle traveling through Nebraska.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday, NSP received information from law enforcement authorities in Waterloo, Iowa, that an adult female was being held against her will by a Waterloo man in a Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was believed to be driving westbound on I-80 in Nebraska.

Less than 20 minutes later, troopers located the vehicle near mile marker 183, near North Platte, and performed a traffic stop. The female victim was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. The male passenger, Nathaniel Hartness, 23, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested for false imprisonment and lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

NSP investigators have continued the case and additional charges are pending.