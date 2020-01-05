NSP seek information on location of two men wanted for questioning

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information on the whereabouts of two California men wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation in Porterville, California. The men were last seen in the area of North Platte, Nebraska on Sunday.

The persons of interest are Jeremy Bailey, 20, and Chris Corbit, 25. The two are brothers. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

The two men may be driving a white, two-door 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which may be bearing the Nebraska license plate 15-EN83.

Any person who sees these men or the vehicle is urged not to approach them, but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the location of either Bailey or Corbit can leave an anonymous tip with the Nebraska Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-422-1494.