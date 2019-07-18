Two staff members injured during assault at state penitentiary

An inmate assaulted two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Wednesday, sending both to the hospital.

According to a release by the Nebraska Department of Corrections, one staff member sustained a serious injury, including a cut that needed a topical adhesive and bruising. The second staff member sustained bruising.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m.

According to the release, an inmate verbally threatened a staff member and punched the staff member in the face and head.

A second staff member who arrived to assist, was punched in the head.

The first staff member deployed pepper spray, and additional staff members restrained the inmate.

Both staff members were treated at a Lincoln hospital and returned to work.