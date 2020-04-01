WATCH: NSP surprises dispatcher's son for fourth birthday

Wed 9:24 PM, Apr 01, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol helped a dispatcher’s son celebrate his fourth birthday with a surprise parade of patrol cars because the boy couldn't have a traditional party.

Troopers went full lights and sirens down the boys street to show support and make his day special.

 