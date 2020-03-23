NSP trooper dance with daughter goes viral

In a time of uncertainty that seems to be bogged down with bad news one Nebraska State Patrol officer and his daughter are hoping to be a happy break on your timeline.

A video of Lieutenant Tyler Kroenke and his six-year-old daughter Miela dancing in their home, at last check, has over 200,000 views on Facebook.

Miela's dance competition season was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Her studio challenged its dancers to teach a parent their routine.

Miela chose her dad who says it took about a week to learn and figured posting it could give at least one person something to smile about.

"I was sitting on the couch with the wife and I was like how about you post that to Facebook and give somebody a laugh, ill take it at my expense," said Lt. Kroenke. "I'm just tired of scrolling through Facebook and seeing story after story about COVID and it is important but we need to see something else and make people happy. I'm glad to see it worked and I'm glad to see it keep getting shared."

Lt. Kroenke says he thinks the video will probably make the rounds at work but says hes always been a girl dad and supporting his daughters tops a few laughs around work.

The pair says the first dance took so long to learn that they aren't quite sure if they're ready for an encore performance quite yet.