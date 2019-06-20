NSP trooper killed in crash in Western Nebraska

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday morning, according to the NSP Twitter account.

The tweet said the trooper was on duty in Morrill County, in Western Nebraska, when the accident took place.

The name of the trooper has not been released, nor have any details regarding the crash.

“We are heartbroken to announce that a Nebraska State Trooper was killed in a traffic accident this morning while on duty in Morrill County. We will release additional details when appropriate. Please keep the Trooper’s family, all of NSP, and others involved in your prayers,” the tweet said.

