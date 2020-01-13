NSP troopers respond to 166 motorist assists over icy weekend

Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the weekend responding to dozens of weather-related incidents, which included a motorist striking an NSP cruiser while the trooper was responding to another crash. The trooper was not injured.

From Friday afternoon through Sunday, troopers performed 166 motorist assists, responded to 68 crashes, and assisted other agencies with 41 incidents.

While responding to a crash Friday evening, a trooper’s cruiser was struck by another vehicle. The crash occurred on Highway 75, just north of Highway 275, in South Omaha. The trooper was not inside the cruiser at the time of the crash and was unharmed in the incident. The other driver was also uninjured.

“We’re thankful there were no injuries in this crash, but it should serve as a reminder of how quickly something can go wrong in inclement weather,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “All drivers should slow down in poor weather, especially when approaching a scene in which emergency crews are actively working.”

Any motorist who becomes stranded while traveling can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 on a cell phone or 800-525-5555 on any phone. Motorists should also check road conditions before beginning travel during winter weather. The latest road conditions are available with Nebraska 511 online or with the Nebraska 511 app.

The Nebraska State Patrol advises motorists to keep a winter weather survival kit in each vehicle. Some basic items to include are a First Aid Kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, towrope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, and bottled water.