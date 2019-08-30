Suggested routes to take on Husker Gameday

Nebraska State Troopers will be on the road, in the air, and on the radio to help fans travel safely to Husker football games this season.

Gameday traffic (Source: NSP)

As the Nebraska football season kicks off Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol has some reminders for fans headed to the game.

“This season, we want to fans to consider taking alternate routes into Lincoln,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander – Troop H. “With an early kickoff time for the first game, traffic will be heavy in the morning hours tomorrow, especially on Interstate 180 headed downtown. Fans are encouraged to take Highway 6 into Lincoln from the east and Rosa Parks Way, via Highway 77, from the west.”

With more than 100,000 fans expected to be in and around Memorial Stadium each Husker Saturday, troopers will conduct special enforcement operations to ease traffic congestion and reduce the potential for serious crashes due to increased traffic volume. This operation is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $3,615 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

NSP’s Aviation Support Division will fly with the NSP Helicopter before and after each game to assist troopers and local law enforcement on the ground. Fans can hear traffic reports and information from Trooper Dave Nelson during pregame and postgame radio broadcasts on the Husker Sports Network.

“This season is shaping up to be one to remember for the Huskers,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Let’s make the lasting memories those made inside Memorial Stadium, rather than a negative memory for something that happens on the road.”

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.