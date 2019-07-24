NU Licensing and Branding Department announces new crafters license program

To benefit local craftspersons, the University of Nebraska Licensing and Branding Department has launched a Crafters’ License Program.

This program is ideal for fans interested in producing and selling small quantities of Husker branded merchandise within the state of Nebraska.

This program gives an opportunity to local entrepreneurs to test the market before entering into a broader retail license with the University through its licensing agent, Collegiate Licensing Company.

The Crafters’ License is available to individuals who produce unique, handmade items and sell such products directly to consumers, via craft shows, farmers markets, school fairs and more.

Some products not included in the program, and which must obtain licensure through CLC, include apparel, headwear, drinkware, and more. A licensed craftsperson will be allowed to sell up to 500 units or $2,500 in sales revenue annually.

The application window for the 2019-2020 program is July 29, 2019 to August 31, 2019. After August 31, the application will close and be re-opened on July 1, 2020.

For more information on the new Crafters’ License program and to apply, please visit www.licensing.unl.edu. All applications must be submitted electronically.