NU announces free tuition for families at or below median income level

On Friday, the University of Nebraska announced the NebraskaPromise program.

The program allows for students whose families are at or below the median income level in Nebraska, which is $60,000, to attend the University of Nebraska tuition-free.

“This newly introduced program will impact over 1,000 Nebraska students. It will take affect next year for new students, as well as students already attending the university,” said NU Regent Tim Clare.

Clare went on to say the NU system continues to explore options and opportunities to make higher education as affordable and accessible as possible.

More programs will be announced in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 on NU system

The COVID-19 pandemic is already having an economic impact on the University of Nebraska.

Clare said the NU system is projecting a shortfall of roughly $50 million this fiscal year.

“That number is likely to grow. We’ve taken some immediate steps to meet the challenge,” he said.

NU will hold back 3% of spending this quarter. The university has also instituted a hiring freeze unless the openings are mission-critical.

Clare said they are also reviewing capital projects to determine if timelines can or should be changed.