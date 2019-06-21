NU budget features 2.75 percent tuition increase

A proposed 2019-20 University of Nebraska budget includes a tuition increase of 2.75 percent, and a 2 percent increase in the salary pool.

Most Nebraska undergraduates would pay $5 to $7 more per credit hour each of the next two years under the proposed operating budget released Friday by University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds.

The proposed 2019-20 budget will be considered by the Board of Regents at its June 28 meeting.

While Bounds said he was happy NU is able to hold tuition increases to an average of 2.75% over the next two years, he noted that requests for state funding increases of 3% and 3.7% for 2019-21 – coming on the heels of multiple rounds of cuts that have necessitated $28 million in administrative and programmatic reductions – were not enough to cover all its needs.

Adjusted for inflation, the university’s spending will be flat or down for a second consecutive year, according to a release by the university.

Moreover, the release stated in the face of enrollment pressures driven by a highly competitive market for students, the tuition increases will not generate meaningful new revenue or replenish NU’s cash reserves.

“This is a good budget for the 52,000 students of the University of Nebraska,” Bounds said. “On one hand, a budget this lean doesn’t allow us to make the kinds of investments in talent and workforce development that Nebraska urgently needs to grow for the future. But the state’s partnership, together with the good work of our colleagues in continuing to find efficiencies, means that we will again achieve our highest priority: affordable excellence for the people of Nebraska.”

The proposed budget also includes a 2% increase in the salary pool for non-bargained employees, to be distributed on the basis of merit, plus a 0.4% pool to address faculty competitiveness issues at UNL and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The University of Nebraska’s total state-aided 2019-20 operating budget is $990 million.

