NU reducing online tuition

The entire University of Nebraska system is reducing in-state tuition for most online undergraduate courses starting this fall.

According to Wednesday's news release, the reduction amounts to about 9 percent, with most reduced-price online classes costing $259 per credit hour — a rate that will remain locked in place for two years. That amount equals UNL's in-person undergrad rate for resident students, the release states.

UNMC online programs and colleges with varied tuition rates may be exceptions to the rate reductions, according to the release.

NU President Ted Carter also stated in the release that the university is preparing for students to return to campus in the fall.

“Especially in these challenging times, our No. 1 priority is taking care of Nebraskans,” Carter said. “The value of affordable, accessible, outstanding higher education is greater now than it has ever been. We want to make sure every Nebraskan has an opportunity to pursue a university education, no matter their circumstance. Making our online programs even more affordable is another way for us to provide quality, flexible options for the people of our state.”