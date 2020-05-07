University of Nebraska to freeze tuition rates for two years

The University of Nebraska will be freezing tuition rates for the next two years.

University President Ted Carter announced Thursday that for academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 tuition rates will remain the same.

The reason for the freeze is to help with the financial strain on families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Now, more than ever, the affordability, accessibility and excellence of a University of Nebraska education must be our North Star,” Carter said. “We know this is an uncertain time, and we want to do everything we can to take care of the people of Nebraska and give them a sense of predictability about what’s ahead.

During a press conference on Thursday, Carter also talked about his plan to have classes on campus come Fall, 2020.

He said that even though he plans on having students on the four Nebraska campuses in the Fall, things will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will include social distancing and the possibility of the continuation of some remote learning.

Carter also touched on a recently announced program called the NebraksaPromise.

The program allows for students whose families are at or below the median income level in Nebraska, which is $60,000, to attend the University of Nebraska tuition-free.

When it comes to how the University system will pay for these changes, Carter said details will be released in at the June Board of Regent’s meeting.

“We can’t afford not to do this,” Carter said.

