NYPD officers shoot, wound man wielding ‘imitation firearm’

Police say two New York City officers shot and wounded a man wielding an “imitation firearm” in the Bronx.

Authorities said at a press conference following the shooting early Saturday that the man was in critical condition.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an armed man on the street approached someone matching the description.

Police say they opened fire when he pointed what appeared to be a firearm toward the officers. He was shot in the torso.

Authorities say the object recovered at the scene was not a functional firearm. An NYPD photo shows a blade attachment.

