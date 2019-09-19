Napoli's expands to Lincoln

An Italian restaurant familiar to people in central Nebraska is now open in Lincoln.

Napoli's opened its newest location near 48th and Highway 2. Their two locations in Grand Island and Hastings have been open for years, but they've been in Lincoln for just under a month.

The menu features different traditional Italian dishes like baked pastas, seafood options and homemade baked goods.

Chef Besim Shala said "my food is Italian authentic, everything is fresh here, starting from soup to dessert, everything is fresh."

The restaurant prides itself on being family owned and run.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

The Hastings location closed over the summer due to the closure of the Imperial Mall, where it was located.