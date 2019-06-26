Narcan used to revive Lincoln man who overdosed

According to Lincoln Police, a Lincoln Fire & Rescue paramedic saved the life of a man who overdosed.

LFR and LPD responded to a narcotics overdose on June 25, shortly after 6:30 p.m., to a home near 70th and Van Dorn Streets.

A paramedic performed CPR and administered Narcan to a 51-year-old man. They successfully revived him according to authorities.

The man was conscious and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

In 2017, Lincoln Fire & Rescue administered Narcan 53 times. Between January 1, 2005 and April 7, 2018, LFR administered Narcan 174 times.