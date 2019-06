If you are looking for something to do Monday, how about enjoying some music.

The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard is going to be in Beatrice at 2 p.m. The 43rd Army Band Sharpshooter Woodwind Quintet will be performing at the Homestead National Monument of America's Education Center. Then at 7 p.m., the 43rd Army Band Concert Ensemble will perform at Chautauqua Park in Beatrice.

Their summer tour also includes stops in Falls City, Plattsmouth and Syracuse.