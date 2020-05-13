National Guard flyover salute to those dedicated to fighting COVID-19

The National Guard will visit 14 Nebraska hospitals across the state on Wednesday, May 13.

A 155th Air refueling wing KC-35 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard Base, will fly above several healthcare facilities.

They are scheduled to fly over Great Plains Health at 1:06 p.m., give or take 10 minutes.

The Nebraska Air National Guard plans the flyover to salute healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our special way of honoring our healthcare professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times,” Maj. Gen. Daryl

Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, said.

“The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic.”

Here is a full list of the healthcare facilities being included in the flyover:

• Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff: 11:32 a.m. MDT (12:32 p.m. CDT)

• Great Plains Health Hospital, North Platte: 1:06 p.m. CDT

• Kearney Regional Medical Center/CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney: 1:29 p.m. CDT

• Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings: 1:41 p.m. CDT

• CHI Health St Francis, Grand Island: 1:50 p.m. CDT

• Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus: 2:07 p.m. CDT

• CHI Health Schuyler, Schuyler: 2:11 p.m. CDT

• Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont: 2:18 p.m. CDT

• University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha: 2:27 p.m. CDT

• Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha: 2:28 p.m. CDT

• CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha: 2:31 p.m. CDT

• CHI Health Midlands, Omaha: 2:33 p.m. CDT

• CHI Health - St. Elizabeth, Lincoln: 2:45 p.m. CDT

• Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:45 p.m. CDT

Nebraskans are encouraged to view the flyovers from the safety of their homes or work while practicing physical distancing. Anyone working in and living around these facilities should have no problem seeing or hearing the aircraft.

The tribute, scheduled and flown as part of an already planned training flight, is a time-honored aviation tradition of rendering honors and recognition to outstanding individuals and groups.

The Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and enhances our Nation’s ability to project airpower globally. Its pilots must perform a minimum number of

flight hours annually to maintain proficiency. Leveraging an already-planned training flight means the flyovers will not incur additional costs to taxpayers.