National Guard members assist in search of LCC

Nearly three dozen members of the Nebraska National Guard joined staff at the Lincoln Correctional Center Sunday to search that facility for contraband. Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, noted this is the second time in just over a month that an outside state agency has participated in such an operation.

“This was a smaller scale operation, but no less important to the security of our system. The fact that we have been able to enlist the help of outside agencies is tremendous. It gives us the ability to carry out a search with greater effectiveness and speed, given the additional manpower.”

In September, two organized searches were conducted of the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The second of those operations was coordinated with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Lincoln Police Department. Director Frakes said during the time those searches were planned, discussions were also held to search LCC.

“The chief concern of any prison system is contraband,” said Director Frakes. “Surprise inspections serve a critical function. We can do the type of intensive search that would not be possible during normal day-to-day operations.”

In addition to the National Guard, staff members from the NDCS Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) joined staff at LCC in searching cells, galleries, yards and other areas.