National Weather Service cancels tornado drill

The National Weather Service announced that the statewide tornado drill on March 2 has been cancelled as of Monday. The statewide tornado drills that was scheduled to start 10 a.m., Wednesday March 25 for the states of Nebraska and Iowa.

The reason for this cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools and businesses participate in this drill by practicing going to a shelter during the drill. Most schools are closed and would not participate, in addition, having people huddling together during a drill goes against the guidance of social distancing to minimize the COVID-19 spread.

The National Weather Service will continue to send out safety information via social media during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

