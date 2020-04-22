Army National Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln distribute meals

Right now in Nebraska there are over 220,000 families who are food insecure and over the next six months experts say that could increase another 75,000.

Now the Army National Guard is teaming up with The Food Bank to help some of those families locally.

This week the Army National Guard received orders to help with packaging food and distribution for the next 31 days and today was the first of many events here in Lincoln.

For the next month soldiers and airmen with the Army National Guard will be out in the community along side the Food Bank of Lincoln helping the number of families with food insecurities quickly increasing. The Food Bank of Lincoln says their help is huge.

"It is really a great relief to have the National Guard here, it really takes off the pressure off of the food bank staff, allows us to get to serve more folks, get to more areas,” said Youth and Family Programs Director, Alynn Sampson.

The Food Bank of Lincoln holds two or three distributions a day and says National Guard soldiers and airmen have signed up for every one.

On Wednesday at Lincoln High School, hundreds of cars made their way through the parking lot, where they were met with packaged meals, meat and produce.

In Lincoln, there are about 50 soldiers and airmen volunteering.

"When we had the opportunity to support this mission and we reached out for volunteers with in the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, we had zero problems finding volunteers to support this mission,” said Lt. Col. Chuck McWilliams.

Sandy Meier was just one of the people 10/11 NOW spoke with, who says she saw the event and knew she could greatly use the help.

"It's a blessing, I just got called back to work and I'm down to my last $10 and I saw this and decided to stop and see if this is what is going on,” said Meier.

Meier says especially during this pandemic, for her and many others it is hard to just feed their families.

And the food bank says they're here to help.

"We've seen an increase at all of our distribution sights and we know this is just the beginning. We're in it for the long hall, and we're going to keep showing up for folks,” said Sampson.

For a complete list of distribution sites and times, click here.