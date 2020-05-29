National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln cancelled

The National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln scheduled for mid-July has been canceled. The Lancaster County Agricultural Society announced Thursday with guidance from the Lincoln / Lancaster County Health Department that the plan submitted for the event was not accepted to move forward.

The rodeo was set to take place at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds but was canceled due to health concerns amid the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We’ve enjoyed working hard with the National High School Rodeo Association on the preparations for the NHSFR’s first year of four planned in Lincoln over the next eight years and are heartbroken we won’t be able to welcome the over 1,500 high school rodeo contestants from 43 states, 5 Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia,” said Amy Dickerson, Managing Director.

"We understand their desire to find another venue for NHSFR 2020. We wish them luck as they look for an opportunity for their high school competitors to showcase their talents safely in the midst of this COVID pandemic," said the NHSRA.

NHSRA says they're working on next years event as well as a return visits scheduled in 2026 and 2027.

“Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds would like to thank all the City, County and State supporters of NHSFR Lincoln and will look to recognize in a public way in the near future,” said Kendra Ronnau, Lancaster County Ag Society Board President.