Navy veteran is reunited and adopts his military dog

A Kearney veteran spent part of his time in the Navy handling military dogs.

This Saturday in Lincoln was a special day for him as he received a reunion two years in the making.

Jessie Robinson has made many furry friends while serving in the Navy.

He thought Vvito was just another one of those dogs. The 26 year old had no idea that the opportunity to adopt him would come up a couple years later.

“I'm excited, but a little nervous because it's been a long time since I’ve seen Vvito,” said Robinson.

Jessie Robinson hasn't seen Vvito, yes with two ‘v’s his military dog in two years.

That changed on Saturday.

Vvito and Robinson worked together while being stationed in Spain during 2017-2018.

The two were reunited through Mission K9 Rescue.

"It's kind of a indescribable feeling I guess. They become your best friend and someone you work with, somebody you trust your life to when you show up to situations. Being able to reunite with him is absolutely incredible."

"Not every handler can adopt their military working dog, and it's because maybe the dog doesn't do well with children, and maybe the dog doesn't do well with other dogs. Vvito is a very well rounded, socialized dog. It's great that Jessie can bring him into his home, and just make him a pet," said Louisa Kastner VP of Mission K9 Rescue.

Vvito spent his days as a bomb detector dog.

"He was one of the best bomb detector dogs I’ve ever seen. He has an immaculate nose that could find anything," said Robinson.

At just 6 years old Vvito has to retire early.

Robinson says he's torn both his ACL’s and the doctor wouldn't clear him to work.

"It's sad to see him retire so early because I definitely trusted him out there, and he would have done great things for people, but I’m glad he's getting the life he deserves now."

These two have a bond that many can't imagine, and now they get to spend the rest of their lives together.

"He's unlike any dog I’ve ever met. He’s loving, ready to go, caring, has just an absolutely incredible personality. I haven't met somebody that doesn't like Vvito,” said Robinson.

Robinson says he plans on backpacking the Pacific Crest this summer with Vvito.

As for Mission K9 Rescue, it's based out of Houston.

They have another dog adoption on Saturday this one is for a lab in Kansas City.

