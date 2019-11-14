Near South Neighborhood looks for ways to improve

With more than 5,000 households, the Near South Neighborhood is one of the biggest in Lincoln. But, the people who live there say it often gets overlooked and is thought of as unsafe.

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization is hoping to change that, by asking the community what they would like to see changed.

At tonight's open house at Everett Elementary, people were able to read up on ideas of ways to improve the neighborhood and show their support for different things, like economic development and affordable housing, by using fake money to "fund" those areas.

"I think there are a lot of great, really well-thought out ideas," said Teagan Earhart, who lives in the area. "It's nice to see that everyone is not taking this lightly and are asking important questions."

Earhart said she's new to the neighborhood near 11th and B Streets, but says she knows what she'd like to see improve.

"The more time I spend here the more vital I think it is that this community and this neighborhood as a whole really advocates for itself in terms of housing, affordable housing as well as stable housing," Earhart said.

The development organization said it knocked on close to 3,000 doors trying to figure out what people would like to see improve. The key to success, it said, is to not focus on all the negatives.

"It's something we really focus on, is asset-based community improvement," said Kat Wiese, the Community Arts Director. "Not thinking about, 'Well, what are all the things that are wrong, but what are all the strengths of this neighborhood that we can build upon like its diversity and it's creativity."

Wiese said in talking to people, the organization has found that whether or not you know your neighbor is directly related to how safe you feel in the neighborhood.

"We really want to give people the chance to get to know one another and events like this really let us do that," Wiese said.

The next event for people in the Near South Neighborhood is a Maker's Market on Saturday at the Art Hub, where people who live in the area will be selling their homemade items.

"We'll have fifteen people selling their stuff, like chefs and someone who knits and someone who works with wood," Wiese said. "We want to show off all the talent this neighborhood has to offer."