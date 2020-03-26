Nearly 16,000 Nebraskans file unemployment claims due to COVID-19

Nearly 16,000 Nebraskans filed unemployment claims in the week ending March 21, according to non seasonally adjusted figures from the Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor released the data on Thursday morning, showing there were 15,668 initial claims filed in Nebraska. There were 795 claims filed the week prior -- a difference of 14,873 claims in one week.

The Department of Labor said, "Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus impacts. States continued to cite services industries broadly, particularly accommodation and food services."

Nationally, an unprecedented 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the week ending March 21. That figure is 2.9 million claims for non seasonally adjusted data.

Governor Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday when he is likely to address Nebraska's increase in unemployment claims.

You can read the full report from the Department of Labor here.