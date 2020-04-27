Nearly 50 cases of COVID-19 cases at Smithfield Foods near Crete

Two community COVID-19 testing events were offered in Crete over the past week.

Between both events, approximately 170 tests were completed. Results from these testing events are being reported to Public Heath Solutions, however not all lab reports have been received at this time.

When a confirmatory lab report is received, a contact investigation begins. It is only after contacting the patient directly that place of employment, home address, and other demographics can be determined and confirmed.

Public Health Solutions officials are processing a very large number of test results and will continue to conduct case investigations on all reports as they are received.

Officials said that they will provide information on total numbers from these testing events as soon as all reports have been received and initial interviews have been completed.

At this time, investigations have confirmed 47 positive COVID-19 cases associated with Smithfield Foods in Saline County.

Public Health Solutions (PHS) reports total confirmed positive cases within the district as follows:

- 60 positive cases in Saline County

- 29 positive cases in Gage County

- 1 positive case in Fillmore County

- 1 positive case in Jefferson County

- 0 positive cases in Thayer County