Sen. Deb Fischer demands answers about drone activity

A Nebraska Senator says people have a right to be concerned and demand answers about the drones flying above western Nebraska and the plains of Colorado.

Deb Fischer is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee which has jurisdiction over the Federal Aviation Administration. Fischer spoke with FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who said as of now, there are still no answers about who is using these drones.

Fischer said the FAA, FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol, and local law enforcement officials from Nebraska and Colorado met to discuss how to address this problem.

"An investigation is underway and the best thing Nebraskans can do right now is continue to report any drone sightings to law enforcement. I will continue to share information with the public as it becomes available,” Fischer said.