UNL seniors helping to increase U.S. Army Special Operations recruits

Nebraska seniors hoping to work in advertising and public relations are getting some real life experience ahead of graduation on pitching a potential client.

Nebraska students had to act as an advertising agency for the United States Army Special Operations Command (SOURCE: KOLN).

As part of the capstone course, students had to act as an advertising agency for the United States Army Special Operations Command. Their goal was to find creative ideas to bring awareness of who USASOC is and what they do. Students split into three teams and pitched their campaigns to a panel of judges, including Nebraska alum Lieutenant Colonel Loren Bymer.

"What I was looking for was the ability to communicate with the youth of today to help increase awareness and educate the youth of the United States about Army Special Operations and what we bring to the nation," USASOC director of public affairs Lt. Col. Loren Bymer tells 10/11.

The purpose of the presentations is to increase the amount of potential recruits among 18 to 24-year-olds, giving them a wide range of career options.