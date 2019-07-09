Ricketts tours Nebraska businesses after winning the Governor's Cup

Governor Pete Ricketts is touring several Nebraska businesses touting strong economic development. This comes as Nebraska won the Governor's Cup for a third straight year.

The award comes from Site Selection magazine, which covers corporate and economic news. It's presented to the state with the most economic development per capita.

To celebrate, the Governor toured a few Lincoln businesses, including Nelnet where he commended their investment in the state.

"Why it matters to Nebraska families is because this is what creates those jobs. When companies invest they create the job opportunities so that Nebraska families can send their kids to school, go on that family vacation and enjoy the good life here in our state," Governor Ricketts said.

Numbers show Nebraska had more economic development projects in 2018 than North Dakota, South Dakota and Kansas combined. Ricketts will stop at several other businesses around the state including Omaha and Norfolk.

