Nebraska AG among 10 others in letter asking for officer safety

Eleven GOP attorneys general, including Nebraska's, are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability.

Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter.

The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support. Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s Statement Regarding Letter

“The tragic murder of George Floyd has renewed a very important opportunity for public dialogue regarding race relations in communities across the country. In Nebraska, law enforcement continue to take proactive steps to advance this dialogue in the communities that they are duty-bound to protect and serve. I, like the vast majority of Nebraskans, support such constructive efforts and our men and women in uniform. ​Efforts to "defund" law enforcement in any manner are absolutely the wrong proposal and only detract from such meaningful dialogue. This moment should serve as an opportunity to overcome division and heal communities under the rule of law.”