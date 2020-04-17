Nebraska Air, Army National Guard test for COVID-19 across state

A select group of Nebraska Air and Army National Guard are traveling the state to complete critical COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, the task force will have teams conducting COVID-19 testing in Lexington, Grand Island, Bloomfield, and O’Neill.

They are testing hundreds of people, including healthcare workers and law enforcement.

“We are coming in contact with people that are very, very high chance of being positive tests,” said Nebraska National Guard Lt. Col. Jennifer Hasslen.

The group is making sure they are prepared and staying protected during the entire testing process — not just to protect themselves, but also the general public.

“We still have to go to the grocery store to get our food. We still have to go get takeout food, so we’ve made a rule now that you have to wear your mask if you’ve basically left your hotel room,” said Lt. Col. Hasslen.

The team is staying in hotel rooms instead of at home to keep their families away from the high-risk work.

“This task force is all volunteers coming out. Being put on state active duty orders to really help with this testing and being a good representation of how the guard assists in time of need,” said Nebraska National Guard 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen.

As of Wednesday, the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard have tested nearly 1,500 people for COVID-19.