Nebraska Athletics hosts national anthem tryouts

The Nebraska athletic marketing department is hosting national anthem tryouts for individual singers, groups and instrumental ensembles from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Individuals or groups interested in trying out must register online in the link to the right. Registration ends at 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Each performance is limited to 90 seconds or less, and those selected will have a chance to perform at a variety of sporting events, including men's and women's basketball, baseball, bowling, soccer, softball, track and field, wrestling and gymnastics.