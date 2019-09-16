Nebraska Community Blood Bank in critical need of blood donations

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank says they are in critical need of all types of blood. During the summer months, their need goes up, and supply continues to go down.

They saw a decline in blood donations following the Labor Day holiday and need the community's help to get donations back up and running.

Almost 100% of blood donated to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank stays within the state, helping patients at Nebraska hospitals. Every year, more than 4 million people get a second chance at life because of blood transfusions. Nineteen healthcare facilities all over the state rely on Nebraska Community Blood Bank donations for blood supply.

The blood bank says it usually takes less than one hour for volunteer blood donors in the community to help save a life.

Monday, September 16, 2019, Nebraska Blood Bank will be hosting a blood drive in downtown Lincoln at 10 AM. The drive will last until 1 PM. Donors have the opportunity to come out, donate blood and help save a life.

Nebraska Community Blood Bank will also have a blood drive at Concordia University in Seward. That blood drive is open to the public and is from 9AM-4PM.

While walk-in donors are always welcomed, the blood bank encourage donors to make appointments in advance.

You can find more information on how to become a donor here.