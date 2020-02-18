Nebraska Council for Boys Scouts of America releases official statement on national BSA filing bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America Cornhusker Council responded to the recent bankruptcy of the National BSA on Tuesday. Scout Executive CEO of the Conrhusker Council, John Summers, said the following in an official statement:

Cornhusker Council serving Southeastern Nebraska has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.

The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Cornhusker Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.