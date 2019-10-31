Nebraska DMV warns of scam calls

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of scam phone calls from people claiming they work at the DMV.

According to a release, the callers claim that your driver's license has been recalled or "cut off" unless immediate payment is made.

The DMV reminds the public that they will never call residents and demand payment while threatening to recall their driver's license. All communication regarding driver's license is made through the mail.

If you receive a call from who you believe is the DMV hang up immediately and do not provide any personal information.

The DMV says that if have fallen victim of this, to contact law enforcement for further advice.