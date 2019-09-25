Nebraska DOT brings transit conversation to Kearney

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a "feasibility survey" for a potential bus transit system around the Tri-Cities. This study will continue through the end of Spring 2020.

This week, the DOT has met with shareholders and citizens in all three cities to discuss what this transit line may look like. An early consideration was that the line would be an express between the cities, taking I-80 between Kearney and the Highway 281 corridor. That was quickly countered on Monday by attendees, with Corrine Donahue, the Senior Project Manager for this survey, saying she heard "there's an entire market segment and several employers that are along here. We think that this is another good option," regarding the Highway 30 corridor. Towns like Alda, Wood River, and Gibbon are "bedroom towns" for some of the Tri-Cities, so commuters could benefit from bus stops in these towns.

The next stop is how do travelers get from the designated bus stops to their various destinations? Donahue acknowledged "We know we can't serve every stop because our bus route would be so long." The hope would be to work in concert with other existing transit systems in the Tri-Cities. Taxi systems are in place in all of the Tri-Cities, although a taxi ride between Grand Island and Kearney can exceed $100. Another system is Ryde Transit, which serves most of South-Central Nebraska, based in eight cities. This is more for rural transport and only costs $1-2 per boarding. This is on more of a closed route, however, and most taxi services provide transport anywhere in the state of Nebraska.

After the meetings this week, Kari Ruse, Transit Manager for the Nebraska DOT explained the different people who could benefit from this. "There are needs for employees to get to work, medical trips, students to access educational opportunities, shopping, entertainment." With competitive rates, most people could make their trip compare to the expense of gas in their own car.

The cost for the bus ride has not been determined, nor has the funding for the buses themselves. This is still very early in the project, and organizers still want to see what facets need to be aedressed before nailing down any specifics.

