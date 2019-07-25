Nebraska DQ blizzard sales to benefit Children's in Omaha

It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen restaurants.

On Thursday, July 25, participating Nebraska stores as well as those in western Iowa and northern Kansas will come together to raise money for Children's Hospital in Omaha.

On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard sold will be donated to the hospital.

Last year’s Miracle Treat Day at local DQ stores raised nearly $50,000 for Children’s.

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised nearly $150 million for CMN Hospitals across the United States and Canada through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.