Nebraska Democratic Party calls for vote-by-mail only primary in light of pandemic

The Nebraska Democratic Party is asking the Secretary of State and Governor to consider moving entirely to vote-by-mail ballots for the May 12 Primary Election in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Health officials are urging an abundance of caution in light of this pandemic, which is spreading rapidly and increasingly wreaking havoc across our country," said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 viral disease that has swept into at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

It's the first time the WHO has called an outbreak a pandemic since the H1N1 "swine flu" in 2009, Kleeb said.

"This is a public health crisis and the state needs to avoid a situation where polling places and elections get disrupted," she said.

Kleeb said the Democratic Party is willing to work with the Republican Party and the government to help ensure a safe election.

The NDP plans to mail vote-by-mail applications to voters and launch an online portal for Nebraskans to request a vote-by-mail application to be sent to them.

That request form is here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2dRo8RIau6cWHoNyBmtCC57YEy1c0zx-G4yNk9jkmvw85DQ/viewform