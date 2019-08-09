Nebraska Department of Correctional Services understaffing remains an issue

This summer at facilities across the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, everyday activities have been delayed and even halted due to understaffing.

The two most affected facilities are Tecumseh State Correctional Institute and the State Penitentiary here in Lincoln.

Overcrowding of inmates and understaffing of employees aren’t new problems for NDCS, it’s something they are working to address but it’s going to take time.

“This year we’ve seen some more significant challenges at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and just lately we’ve had several instances where they’ve closed visitation, or yard, or the law library or education,” said Doug Koebernick.

Koebernick oversees the Nebraska Correctional System as a part of the legislature. He says these difficulties not only affect inmate quality of life but put an added strain on staff.

"If they realize that they don't have enough staff to fund the next shift, they then have to go to the staff that’s currently working and say "Will you stay?" and it may be five,10 but I’ve seen recently where you've had 25,30 people that had to stay over," said Koebernick.

In April NDCS started a campaign to recruit new staff by offering a $3,000 hiring bonus that’s paid out quarterly. Statistics provided by the department show that in recent years the turnover rate of protective services as decreased, from 40% in 2017 to 31% in 2018. In comparison to states that surround Nebraska, in 2018 Kansas’ turnover rate was 40.83% and Colorado’s was 26%.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes acknowledged the problem in a statement to 10/11 saying in part:

“We continue to host job fairs, offer internships, incentivize employee referrals and provide compensation to supervisors. The bottom line is that in an economy where unemployment is low, and opportunities abound, it is challenging to fill vacancies."

Koebernick says right now they are bussing at least 60 people a day from Omaha to work at Tecumseh. Legally the governor has the power to call in the National Guard to help supplement the shortage. NDCS acknowledged that rumor but says at this time it’s not an option being considered by either Director Frakes or the governor.

“If you did that you would have be very careful, they would work some of those exterior posts like where people are just coming in, they’re not trained to have that contact with the inmates," said Koebernick.

Both Tecumseh and the State Penitentiary have a 20% staffing vacancy rate right now.

