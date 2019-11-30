UPDATE: Nebraska Department of Transportation advises no travel in Nebraska Panhandle

The Nebraska Department of Transportation advised that there should not be any travel in the Nebraska Panhandle on Saturday.

As of 4:36 p.m. on Saturday, all highways in the Panhandle are closed due to blizzard conditions. Winds are blowing 40-60 mph causing zero visibility. Plows are out & openings will be pushed via http://511.nebraska.gov/. Highways are not anticipated to open until conditions improve mid-morning Sunday.