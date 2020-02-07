Nebraska Department of Transportation Announces Opening of Highway 13 Bridge East of Hadar

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced the opening of the N-13 bridge east of Hadar, four miles north of Norfolk on Friday. The Hadar bridge is the final bridge to be reopened as a result of damage sustained from the March 2019 flooding event. The flooding resulted in the closure of 3,300 highway miles and 27 highway bridges. As of today, all highway miles and bridges affected by the flood are now open.

The NDOT partnered with consultant Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineer & Architects, of Omaha, who designed the bridge, and contractor, Herbst Construction of Le Mars, Iowa, who received the $2.8 million contract for bridge replacement. Additional work, including guardrail surfacing, grading and seeding, will be completed under traffic in the spring. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through work zones and always wear a seat belt.

“I’m proud of the partnership that made the reopening of this bridge possible,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “The community has endured a great hardship without their major transportation route and we thank them for their patience. It is a day to celebrate as we reopen this bridge and restore mobility for the community.”

The NDOT thanks all involved for their partnership, effort and dedication on completing repairs to the Hadar bridge, as well as all involved in completing repairs to the other 26 highway bridges damaged during the spring flooding.

